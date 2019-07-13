Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 15.53% respectively. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.