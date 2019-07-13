Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 15.53% respectively. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Insurance Acquisition Corp.