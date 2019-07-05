Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.