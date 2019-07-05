Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.5% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.