Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 64.05%. Insiders held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.2% 0.86% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.