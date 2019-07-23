Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 64.05%. Insiders held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.2%
|0.86%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
