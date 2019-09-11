Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR)’s results

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TIBR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Tiberius Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 38.92% respectively. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Tiberius Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.2% 2% 5.48% 0% 4.08%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Tiberius Acquisition Corporation.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.