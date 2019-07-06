Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

This is a contrast between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 74.37% respectively. About 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.29% 3.33% 0% 0% 2.5% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.