Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s results

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.25% and 0% respectively. Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.