Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

Since Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.