Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.