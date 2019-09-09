Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Table 1 highlights Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.