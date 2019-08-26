Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has an average price target of $21.5, with potential upside of 14.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.25% and 36.2%. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.