Reviewing Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (GPAQ)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.