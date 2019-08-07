Reviewing Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.31 N/A 0.32 35.52 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.