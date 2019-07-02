Reviewing Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s results

This is a contrast between Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.55 N/A -0.18 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.50 N/A 8.15 3.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 68.43% and its average price target is $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.7% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 19.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.