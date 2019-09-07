Reviewing Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)’s and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s results

We are contrasting Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.16 N/A 0.32 35.52 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 8.20 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Black Stone Minerals L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 52.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Goodrich Petroleum Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 29.6% respectively. About 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.