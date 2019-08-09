Reviewing Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s results

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.12 0.00 Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.67 N/A 5.17 15.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5% Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dine Brands Global Inc. has a 0.37 beta which is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Dine Brands Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dine Brands Global Inc. has an average target price of $120, with potential upside of 44.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.5% and 0%. Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4% Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. has -26.4% weaker performance while Dine Brands Global Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.