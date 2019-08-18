Reviewing Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s results

Since Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -0.12 0.00 Denny’s Corporation 19 2.19 N/A 0.76 29.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Good Times Restaurants Inc. and Denny’s Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5% Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Good Times Restaurants Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Denny’s Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Denny’s Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Good Times Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denny’s Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Denny’s Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4% Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36%

For the past year Good Times Restaurants Inc. has -26.4% weaker performance while Denny’s Corporation has 39.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Denny’s Corporation beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.