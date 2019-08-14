Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 7.08 N/A 1.23 14.76 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.89 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 18.13% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.