Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Since Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.84 N/A 1.23 14.76 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders owned 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.