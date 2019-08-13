Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

We are comparing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 7.07 N/A 1.23 14.76 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.11 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.