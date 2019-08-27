Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

We are contrasting Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.01 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 42.65% respectively. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.