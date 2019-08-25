Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

We are contrasting Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.87 N/A 1.23 14.76 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 42.96% respectively. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.17%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.