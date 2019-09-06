Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.84 N/A 1.23 14.76 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.78 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.