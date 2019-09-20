Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.14 N/A 1.23 14.76 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.56 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 28.27% respectively. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.