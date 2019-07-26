Reviewing Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

Both Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.91 N/A 1.22 14.54 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 137 1.52 N/A 13.10 10.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ameriprise Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s average target price is $166.33, while its potential upside is 13.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 87.7% respectively. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.17%. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.