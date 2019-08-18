Reviewing Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)’s and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)’s results

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.20 N/A -0.23 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 53.85 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Comstock Mining Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5%

Volatility and Risk

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.21. Comstock Mining Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Golden Star Resources Ltd. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Comstock Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Comstock Mining Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares and 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.52%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Star Resources Ltd. -15.68% -8.27% -10.35% -4.31% 2.9% 12.7% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Comstock Mining Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Golden Star Resources Ltd. beats Comstock Mining Inc.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.