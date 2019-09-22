Reviewing Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golden Ocean Group Limited has 24.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Golden Ocean Group Limited has 5.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4.00% 2.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited N/A 6 14.76 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Golden Ocean Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Golden Ocean Group Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 113.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Golden Ocean Group Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Golden Ocean Group Limited is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s peers have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Golden Ocean Group Limited’s rivals beat Golden Ocean Group Limited.