Reviewing Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Minerals Company
|N/A
|4.03
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-13980.16
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Piedmont Lithium Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Golden Minerals Company and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Minerals Company
|0.00%
|-47.8%
|-28.3%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Minerals Company
|-5.02%
|-16.14%
|-12.91%
|-32.55%
|-13.04%
|7.26%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
For the past year Golden Minerals Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Piedmont Lithium Limited.
Summary
Piedmont Lithium Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.