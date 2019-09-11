Reviewing Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals Company N/A 4.03 N/A -0.04 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13980.16 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Golden Minerals Company and Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Minerals Company and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of Golden Minerals Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.44% of Golden Minerals Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Golden Minerals Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Piedmont Lithium Limited.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Golden Minerals Company.