Reviewing Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s results

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 5 1.05 N/A -0.23 0.00 Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.37 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Golden Bull Limited and Senmiao Technology Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Golden Bull Limited is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Senmiao Technology Limited is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Golden Bull Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Senmiao Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golden Bull Limited and Senmiao Technology Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Insiders owned 75% of Golden Bull Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has weaker performance than Golden Bull Limited

Summary

Golden Bull Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.