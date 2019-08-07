Reviewing Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s results

Both Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Bull Limited
|6
|1.17
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|5
|1.13
|N/A
|0.45
|7.99
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and On Deck Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|12.2%
|3.1%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Golden Bull Limited and On Deck Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golden Bull Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of On Deck Capital Inc. is $4.25, which is potential 30.77% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares and 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. About 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Bull Limited
|-27.07%
|-60.74%
|-82.05%
|-85.35%
|-82.3%
|-80.31%
|On Deck Capital Inc.
|-9.82%
|-12.47%
|-36.52%
|-50.48%
|-47.04%
|-39.32%
For the past year Golden Bull Limited was more bearish than On Deck Capital Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.
