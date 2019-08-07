Reviewing Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s results

Both Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 6 1.17 N/A -0.23 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.13 N/A 0.45 7.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and On Deck Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Golden Bull Limited and On Deck Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of On Deck Capital Inc. is $4.25, which is potential 30.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares and 94.7% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares. About 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited was more bearish than On Deck Capital Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors On Deck Capital Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.