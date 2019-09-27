Reviewing Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s results

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 1 0.00 3.49M -0.23 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 14 13.41 84.13M -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golden Bull Limited and LendingClub Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 614,544,814.23% -27.8% -25.5% LendingClub Corporation 599,643,620.81% -13.5% -3.2%

Analyst Ratings

Golden Bull Limited and LendingClub Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

LendingClub Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a -18.88% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golden Bull Limited and LendingClub Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.9%. 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance while LendingClub Corporation has 12.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors LendingClub Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.