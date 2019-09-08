Reviewing Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s results

Since Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 5 0.97 N/A -0.23 0.00 American Express Company 118 2.59 N/A 7.49 16.61

Demonstrates Golden Bull Limited and American Express Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Golden Bull Limited and American Express Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American Express Company 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, American Express Company’s consensus price target is $137.33, while its potential upside is 14.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of American Express Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 75% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of American Express Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance while American Express Company has 30.48% stronger performance.

Summary

American Express Company beats Golden Bull Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.