Reviewing Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 118.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gold Standard Ventures Corp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Gold Standard Ventures Corp has -20.00% weaker performance while Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s rivals have 39.23% stronger performance.

Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.