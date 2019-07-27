Reviewing Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)’s and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s results

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3%

Analyst Ratings

Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 1.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.5% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. 42.72% are Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -4.14% -13.37% -17.35% -2.99% -14.74% -9.5%

For the past year Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s stock price has bigger decline than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.