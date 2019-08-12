Reviewing Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s results

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 1.99 N/A 0.08 44.87 Yamana Gold Inc. 2 1.85 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gold Resource Corporation and Yamana Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gold Resource Corporation and Yamana Gold Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Gold Resource Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Yamana Gold Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Yamana Gold Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gold Resource Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.2% of Gold Resource Corporation shares and 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares. 1.7% are Gold Resource Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation has -10.25% weaker performance while Yamana Gold Inc. has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Yamana Gold Inc.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.