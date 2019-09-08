Reviewing Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s results

Both Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.06 N/A 0.08 44.87 Eldorado Gold Corporation 6 3.24 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gold Resource Corporation and Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Eldorado Gold Corporation 0.00% -11.6% -8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource Corporation’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gold Resource Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Eldorado Gold Corporation has 4 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gold Resource Corporation and Eldorado Gold Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eldorado Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s potential downside is -34.78% and its average target price is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gold Resource Corporation and Eldorado Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47.2% and 75.8% respectively. About 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% Eldorado Gold Corporation -1.28% 32.99% 87.35% 161.9% 43.93% 167.36%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation had bearish trend while Eldorado Gold Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Eldorado Gold Corporation beats Gold Resource Corporation.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.