Reviewing Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)’s results

Both Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) are each other’s competitor in the Gold industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 1.92 N/A 0.08 40.25 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Gold Resource Corporation is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s 167.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gold Resource Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Almaden Minerals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gold Resource Corporation and Almaden Minerals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.7% and 5.9%. About 1.5% of Gold Resource Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals Ltd. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 2.47% -12.6% -28.89% -2.87% -34.73% -25.67%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gold Resource Corporation beats Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.