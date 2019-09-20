Reviewing Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)’s and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s results

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.20 N/A 0.08 44.87 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 49 6.47 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gold Resource Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -6.7% -3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s 140.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gold Resource Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has 1.3 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gold Resource Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average price target is $61.5, while its potential upside is 7.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.2% of Gold Resource Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28%

For the past year Gold Resource Corporation has -10.25% weaker performance while Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has 29.28% stronger performance.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.