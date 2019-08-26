Reviewing Gold Fields Limited (GFI)’s and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s results

We are comparing Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited 5 1.90 N/A -0.42 0.00 Gold Resource Corporation 4 1.97 N/A 0.08 44.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gold Fields Limited and Gold Resource Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5% Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.87 beta means Gold Fields Limited’s volatility is 187.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Gold Resource Corporation’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gold Fields Limited are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Gold Fields Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gold Resource Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Gold Fields Limited shares and 47.2% of Gold Resource Corporation shares. Gold Fields Limited’s share held by insiders are 64.9%. Comparatively, 1.7% are Gold Resource Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47% Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited had bullish trend while Gold Resource Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats Gold Fields Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.