Reviewing Gold Fields Limited (GFI)’s and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s results

Both Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields Limited 5 1.83 N/A -0.42 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 15 2.48 N/A 0.32 53.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gold Fields Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields Limited 0.00% -11.7% -5.5% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Gold Fields Limited’s -0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 187.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s beta is -0.76 which is 176.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gold Fields Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AngloGold Ashanti Limited are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gold Fields Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields Limited 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is $21, which is potential -6.83% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gold Fields Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Limited are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 40.1% respectively. Insiders held 64.9% of Gold Fields Limited shares. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Fields Limited -9.17% -0.39% 36.49% 25.31% 37.23% 43.47% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94%

For the past year Gold Fields Limited was more bullish than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Gold Fields Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 764 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 4,881 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.