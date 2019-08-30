Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s results

Both Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|12
|2.06
|N/A
|0.44
|27.07
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.49
|N/A
|-1.30
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|0.00%
|6%
|1.4%
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 0.30% for Golar LNG Partners LP with consensus target price of $10.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 0% respectively. 29.94% are Golar LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|-1.99%
|3.59%
|-7.14%
|-10.24%
|-27.42%
|9.54%
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.
