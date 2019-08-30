Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s results

Both Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.06 N/A 0.44 27.07 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.49 N/A -1.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.30% for Golar LNG Partners LP with consensus target price of $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 0% respectively. 29.94% are Golar LNG Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.