Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s results

Both Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 10 2.78 48.23M 0.44 27.07 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 15 0.18 53.10M 0.39 37.56

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Golar LNG Partners LP. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Golar LNG Partners LP’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Golar LNG Partners LP and Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 491,140,529.53% 6% 1.4% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 355,183,946.49% 1.7% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. In other hand, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Golar LNG Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Golar LNG Partners LP and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00 Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Partners LP has an average target price of $10, and a 5.71% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 41.9% respectively. About 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has 15.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP was less bullish than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Teekay LNG Partners L.P. on 9 of the 14 factors.