Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s results

As Shipping companies, Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.06 N/A 0.44 27.07 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.27 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Golar LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Golar LNG Partners LP is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Golar LNG Partners LP are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Golar LNG Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Golar LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Partners LP’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 0.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 5.8% respectively. Golar LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 29.94%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP had bullish trend while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Golar LNG Partners LP beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.