Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s results

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 11 2.04 N/A 0.44 27.07 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.36 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG Partners LP’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Golar LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Golar LNG Partners LP is $10, with potential upside of 1.32%. Meanwhile, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 16.88%. The data provided earlier shows that Global Ship Lease Inc. appears more favorable than Golar LNG Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golar LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 5.9%. Insiders owned 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.