Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)’s and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s results

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|11
|2.04
|N/A
|0.44
|27.07
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|7
|0.36
|N/A
|-4.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|0.00%
|6%
|1.4%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.6%
|-4.4%
Risk & Volatility
Golar LNG Partners LP’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.
Liquidity
Golar LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Analyst Recommendations
Golar LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of Golar LNG Partners LP is $10, with potential upside of 1.32%. Meanwhile, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 16.88%. The data provided earlier shows that Global Ship Lease Inc. appears more favorable than Golar LNG Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Golar LNG Partners LP and Global Ship Lease Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 5.9%. Insiders owned 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|-1.99%
|3.59%
|-7.14%
|-10.24%
|-27.42%
|9.54%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|-2.46%
|11.85%
|45.5%
|23.14%
|-21.33%
|59.88%
For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Ship Lease Inc.
Summary
Golar LNG Partners LP beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
