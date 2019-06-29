Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP)’s and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s results

As Shipping companies, Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.78 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Pyxis Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.4% respectively. Competitively, 81.86% are Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.64% -0.83% 2.24% -1.34% -0.95% 5.52% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -0.84% -15.71% 15.77% -46.85% -3.11% 18.33%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has weaker performance than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.