Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP)’s and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 0.93 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares and 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has 7.87% stronger performance while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.