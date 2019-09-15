Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP)’s and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|3
|0.93
|N/A
|-30.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|0.00%
|-142.8%
|-71.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A shares and 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|1.22%
|3.1%
|1.51%
|2.4%
|-1.65%
|7.87%
|Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
|-10.18%
|-13.22%
|-47.76%
|-26.01%
|-76.3%
|-39.05%
For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A has 7.87% stronger performance while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.
