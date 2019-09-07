Reviewing Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (GMLPP)’s and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s results

This is a contrast between Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.09 N/A 0.36 27.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s stock price has smaller growth than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.