Reviewing Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s results

Both Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 18 2.48 N/A -2.49 0.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 2 0.16 N/A -28.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -121.1% -9.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means Golar LNG Limited’s volatility is 32.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Golar LNG Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$24.5 is Golar LNG Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 95.53%. Competitively the average target price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is $11, which is potential 1,764.41% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Golar LNG Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Limited and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited has stronger performance than Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Summary

Golar LNG Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.