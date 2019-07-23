Reviewing Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s results

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 20 3.67 N/A -2.29 0.00 Kirby Corporation 77 1.53 N/A 1.31 63.43

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Limited and Kirby Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golar LNG Limited and Kirby Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -12.9% -4.6% Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG Limited has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Kirby Corporation’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Golar LNG Limited is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kirby Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Kirby Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Golar LNG Limited and Kirby Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Kirby Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Golar LNG Limited has an average target price of $29.33, and a 69.15% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Golar LNG Limited shares and 97.5% of Kirby Corporation shares. 46.5% are Golar LNG Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -1.61% -9.75% -17.04% -33.39% -43.41% -13.19% Kirby Corporation -0.28% 6.91% 10.57% 9.24% -7.38% 23.26%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Kirby Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kirby Corporation beats Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.