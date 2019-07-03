Reviewing Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s results

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 21 3.79 N/A -2.29 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.06 N/A 1.97 9.48

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Limited and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golar LNG Limited and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -12.9% -4.6% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Golar LNG Limited is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Golar LNG Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Limited and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Golar LNG Limited is $29.33, with potential upside of 63.67%. Competitively Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 18.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Golar LNG Limited looks more robust than Hoegh LNG Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golar LNG Limited and Hoegh LNG Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 40.1%. 46.5% are Golar LNG Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -1.61% -9.75% -17.04% -33.39% -43.41% -13.19% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Hoegh LNG Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.