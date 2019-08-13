Reviewing Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s results

Both Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Limited 19 2.86 N/A -2.49 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Limited and Euronav NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Limited and Euronav NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Euronav NV 0 0 0 0.00

Golar LNG Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 117.26% and an $29.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golar LNG Limited and Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Golar LNG Limited had bearish trend while Euronav NV had bullish trend.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.